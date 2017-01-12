Seven up but not-so-magnificent from Saints

ST MARTIN’S got their Stranger Cup campaign off to a winning start last night in a game high on goals but low in quality.

John Peace’s home side got the job done with plenty to spare at Blanche Pierre Lane, but it was far from being one of their better performances this season.

In fairness, though, having established a three-goal lead inside the opening 10 minutes, it was understandable that Saints became complacent on the pitch, albeit much to the chagrin of their faithful band of followers off it.

They went on to win 7-1 with two goals apiece for Ally Venosa and Ollie Smith, one each for Matt Renouf and Charlie Le Prevost as well as an own goal.

Callum Wallace scored for Bels against his old club.