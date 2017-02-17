Trio of GFC stars axed in midweek want situation to remain 'in-house'

IN STARK contrast to their manager during a tumultuous week, the three Guernsey FC players dropped in midweek have all remained silent about the situation.

Dave Rihoy, Craig Young and captain Jamie Dodd were all axed for the midweek visit of Corinthian-Casuals, with Tony Vance admitting after the game that he was unhappy they had played for Formula FC.

However, while Vance was publicly critical of some of his squad pre-match and then proved his unhappiness by wielding the axe, the consensus from the players involved appears to be that they want the situation to remain ‘in-house’.

Vance himself is away this weekend for the visit of Hastings United on Sunday, with Steve Sharman taking the coaching reins, but it is as yet unclear whether any of Dodd, Rihoy or Young will be back in the team.