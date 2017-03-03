Free entry at Footes Lane for Guernsey FC's big clash with Three Bridges

TONY VANCE says that Guernsey FC’s fans can make the difference in tomorrow’s massive home Ryman South clash – with the club offering free entry.

The Green Lions host Three Bridges in a battle between 21st and 22nd, with a win going a long way to helping the hosts avoid relegation.

Vance has urged the supporters to be the 12th man on a day where they will not have to pay a penny to enter Footes Lane for the 2pm kick-off.

‘Our supporters have been fantastic in the last couple of games and they really can be the difference in a crucial match like this,’ said the GFC manager.

‘I wouldn’t say this single game will decide our destiny, but it could go a long way towards it so hopefully we can get as big a crowd as possible.

‘What is certain is that it is our biggest game of the season.’