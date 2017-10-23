Island escapes worst as Storm Brian rolls by

Serious tidal flood warnings were issued for the west and east coasts, but fortunately little actual damage was caused by the first winter storm of the season.

Winds peaked on Saturday night, with a gust of more than 65mph recorded at Chouet.

High tides on that day saw waves crashing over the seawalls at Rocquaine, Perelle, Vazon and Cobo in the morning and evening, and one vehicle became stuck overnight after the coast road flooded.

CT Plus bus services continued operating around Rocquaine on Saturday morning, but had to redirect services passing Rocquaine in the evening. Perelle coast road was closed all weekend.

