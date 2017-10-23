Trump supporters can get into the Halloween spirit with the latest evolution of the MAGA hat

Supporters of the 45th president of the United States can invest in their very own Halloween version of the famous Make America Great Again hat.

It's Trick-or-Treat time and this MAGA hat is definitely a treat! Order by Oct. 23rd to get it before Halloween: https://t.co/YQYZ0puyyw pic.twitter.com/644CZmtmtv — Official Team Trump (@TeamTrump) October 17, 2017

The announcement of the new edition of the MAGA hat on Twitter garnered a less-than-positive response on the whole, especially because it costs $45 (£34).

It even looks like Donald!!! — Joel D. Pyle II (@IBEW461) October 17, 2017

The hat may be a treat but the presidency's been a trick. — Christopher Watson (@tehchristopherw) October 19, 2017

The sale of hats and other merchandise on the donaldjtrump.com website raises money for Trump’s future campaigns. The website is paid for by the Trump Make America Great Again Committee, a joint fundraising committee from Donald J. Trump for President Incorporated and the Republican National Committee.

(donaldjtrump.com/PA)

Don’t go spending your money all at once – there will probably be Christmas merchandise to look out for.