‘Saying no to Trump and his views’

A DEFIANT stand against hatred and xenophobia was made by islanders yesterday as they came together for the ‘Stop Trump’ protest.

As MPs debated the proposed visit of US President Donald Trump to the UK later this year, islanders young and old joined many outside the Houses of Parliament and across England to make their feelings clear about the US president.

They opposed President Trump’s stance on immigration, Muslims, the LGBTQ community, climate change, women’s rights and civil liberties.

Jersey deputy Sam Mezec had travelled over especially and described the protest as a ‘beacon of light’ in the Channel Islands, which was desperately needed to clear the ‘fog in the world’.

He hit back at those who questioned the point of a protest in Guernsey.

‘The point is to say to our brothers, our sisters, friends, neighbours and colleagues, that no matter what you were born, where you pray or who you love, we stand with you just as you are here to stand with us.

‘To those who would divide us using hatred and xenophobia, we say you will not win because we will not let you.’

Former deputy Peter Sherbourne, one of the organisers, said the protest was not about attacking America, but ‘when election campaign rhetoric becomes policy, then that is scary’.

Mr Sherbourne said the rise of racism throughout the world was frightening and unfortunately seemed to be getting worse.

‘That’s another reason why we have joined together to provide an opportunity for people to say stop, we don’t believe in what you’re doing, and it is important for us to stand up and say “not in our name”.’

Liberate’s Oliver Bailey-Davies said there were many reasons why people should stand up and speak out.

‘Stop Trump doesn’t mean stopping one person, one man, but to stop inequality, scaremongering and the vilification of minority groups on the grounds of sexuality, race, gender, age, disability, income or religion.’

Mr Bailey-Davies said Guernsey was a small community that could alter the future by saying no to Trump and his views.

‘He will not hear this, and if he did he probably wouldn’t listen, but it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be said.

Deputy Emilie Yerby also gave an impassioned speech about speaking up for civil liberties and freedoms.

She said any form of protest was about being ‘that little bit braver than you think you can be, seeing injustice being done to someone else, and thinking “not in my name”’.

Speeches and poems were also given on climate change and the demonisation of Muslim communities.

There was also some intense debate among Anti-Trump and Trump supporters.

Grammar School student Bea Broughton, 13, was joined by her friends.

‘Trump just doesn’t seem like a very nice person and he is trying to get rid of equality.’

American Megan McGuigan, 46, voted for Hillary Clinton during the election.

She said many people had approached her and expressed their fears about a Trump presidency.