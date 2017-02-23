UK coastal patrol vessels to be used around Channel Isles

NEW UK coastal patrol vessels will be used in Channel Island waters to help fight cross-border crime.

The confirmation comes after James Cartlidge, a Conservative MP, asked the Secretary of State for the Home Department, what steps she was taking to improve coastal and marine policing in the east of England.

Robert Goodwill, the Minister for Immigration, said the Border Force had bought some new capability in the form of coastal patrol vessels.

‘These new boats complement the work being done by Border Force’s cutter fleet and are being introduced in a phased approach over two years,’ he said.

‘The first was deployed in October last year and there will be more in service by the end of April 2017.

They are smaller than the cutters and far more nimble and responsive.

‘The CPVs’ unique capabilities, speed and size will allow them to provide an enhanced level of responsiveness in cross-Channel, Channel Islands and Estuarine areas; releasing the cutters to complete longer-range operations around the coast.

‘The purchase of this additional capability forms part of Border Force’s long-term strategic planning which will enable it to support operations in the maritime sector.

'They will help Border Force to respond to a range of criminal activity both now and in the future.’

The CPVs are approximately 20m-long, can travel above 30 knots, have a crew of up to six people and are equipped with a wide range of sensors and communications equipment.

The Border said its intelligence-led approach was working and last year two men were found guilty after it Border Force acted on intelligence and seized more than half a billion pounds’-worth of cocaine.

Guernsey Border Agency said: ‘While we cannot comment on the operational capabilities and deployments of the British Government, we can confirm that the Guernsey Border Agency works closely with the UK Border Force on various issues of mutual interest and that arrangements are in place which facilitate the operational deployment of UK Border Force maritime assets within Bailiwick waters.

‘Cross-border crime, and especially smuggling, is by its very nature multi-jurisdictional. The tackling of such illegal activities therefore benefits from close cooperation between adjacent authorities, especially in relation to intelligence-led and operational activities.

‘Due to the maritime nature of our jurisdiction the use of pleasure craft by organised crime groups for smuggling will always present some risk.’

Guernsey Border Agency encouraged anyone who sees or hears anything suspicious which they think might be linked with smuggling, to contact its confidential hotline on 0800 318318 and speak to a specialist, local, law enforcement officer.

In the UK, the public can report suspicious activity around the coast to the local police on 101, and Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, quoting Project Kraken