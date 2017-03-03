Performance range impresses adjudicator

THE range of performances due on stage at this year’s Guernsey Eisteddfod has already impressed the music adjudicator.

The classes in this section began yesterday with the piano sonata under 18 class.

This is the first time that Adrian Goss has adjudicated at the Guernsey Eisteddfod, but he is in his 30th year of adjudicating.

‘I am looking forward to it very much,’ he said.

‘The programme is very impressive, there is a wide range of musical performances and activity.

‘The joy of it is everyone learning from each other.

‘My job is to encourage and inspire and raise their performances to the next level.’