Teachers hoping to change lives during volunteer trip

FOUR Guernsey teachers are giving up their summer holidays this year to volunteer to train teachers in developing countries across the world.

They will be travelling to Nepal, Rwanda, Uganda and Guyana with the Limited Resource Teacher Training (LRTT) programme, which will see 350 teachers from across the world travel to nine different countries to train 2,500 teachers.

The team from Guernsey will be doing so each with the support of a £1,000 bursary from Education Services, but also off their own backs – they will be holding a series of fundraisers to try to raise the approximately £8,000 each that they will need to fund the travel and their participation.

Rebekah Kellow, psychology teacher and additional needs coordinator at the Grammar School, volunteered with LRTT for the first time last year, when she was part of the organisation’s first project in Rwanda.

‘It was such an amazing experience, everything about it was so exciting and inspiring,’ she said.

This year, she will be travelling to South America.

The three other teachers involved are Helene Herve from Notre Dame and Christine Clark and Joanne Dodd, both from Les Beaucamps High.