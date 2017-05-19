Study findings float idea of viable offshore wind project

A FLOATING offshore wind project that would cost some £108m. to install is currently the frontrunner in work to develop renewables.

A preliminary feasibility study was released yesterday and now more equipment will be installed at Mont Cuet to help take things forward.

The study by Xodus Group concluded that a 30MW offshore wind project could be viable, shortlisting three preferred sites for five turbines.

One option was the north coast, some 5km offshore, another west of Schole Bank, 15km away, and the third – offshore floating – 12 nautical miles, or 25km, north-west of the island.

The offshore floating option is the most costly, but is seen as preferable because of the visual impact of the other two which have estimated capital costs of £68.23m. and £80.98m. respectively.

Costs of producing electricity would be higher than the current methods, to help mitigate against this it recommends the States funds the project to secure the lower financing costs.

The Renewable Energy Team will continue to progress its work before discussing the viability of a project with Environment & Infrastructure.

‘A 30MW offshore wind farm has the potential to generate around one third of Guernsey’s current electricity requirements,’ said E&I member Shane Langlois.