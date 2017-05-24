Candie Cemetery wall repairs progressing well

WORK to stabilise the wall at Candie Cemetery is progressing ‘extremely well’, the St Peter Port constables have said.

The project, costing in excess of £120,000, began after it was discovered in November last year that the wall structures around the cemetery were without any foundations and were just stone-clad rubble.

Work to stabilise the structures, which were starting to bulge, has been ongoing ever since.

Parish constable Dennis Le Moignan said the contractor was ‘bit by bit’ removing a narrow strip of ground by hand from behind the old Upland Road wall.

They were then putting up Steel supports were then put in place so there was no chance of the wall collapsing.

The ‘granite skin’ was removed before building a proper wall.

‘We are having to put new foundations in as well,’ he said.

‘This is quite a big job. The contractor is being extremely careful.'