Victorian garden donations taken in broad daylight

MONEY has been stolen from the donations box at the Victorian Walled Kitchen Garden in Saumarez Park.

The Guernsey Botanical Trust, which is restoring it, is raising money to build a new gatehouse.

On Tuesday afternoon, money was taken from the box, which is attached to the inside of the gate.

The plastic viewing piece on the front was pushed away from the seal and broken so someone could reach inside and take the contents.

It happened in broad daylight, when there were volunteers around. However, no one saw it happen, Jean Wood, a trust volunteer who helps at the garden, said.

‘There was about £20 in the box, which I know is not a huge amount, but we are trying to save for the gatehouse and we really have no money,’ she said. ‘It is just so upsetting to be robbed in broad daylight.

‘We had someone in the shop and he didn’t hear anything, so I suspect whoever did this had seen it in the past and planned to come.’

Guernsey Police said officers were investigating.