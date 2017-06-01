KGV’s Dorothy Langlois nature trail opens

ISLANDERS can enjoy walking the Dorothy Langlois nature trail around the King George V playing fields, looking at the wildlife and viewing the developments on site.

The nature trail opened earlier this month, almost four years since the project was launched.

Mrs Langlois was a well-known local personality, who taught dance and fitness, and lived next door to the sports ground at Les Blancs Bois until she died in 2014, aged 92.

Her son, former deputy chief minister Allister Langlois, opened the nature trail.

He said his mother was interested in the redevelopment of the site.

‘She took great interest all the way through.’

He said she would encourage others from Les Blancs Bois to go walking.

Mr Langlois also praised the KGV for all its work.

‘KGV made a massive effort to be good neighbours.’