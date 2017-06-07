Who would get your vote in tomorrow's UK General Election?

A HUNG parliament or a Conservative landslide would have repercussions on Guernsey by changing the UK’s position in Brexit negotiations, some deputies have warned ahead of tomorrow’s UK General Election. Now we want to know who would get your support if you were casting your vote in the poll.

As we see campaigning move into its final phase and the parties make one last push to convince voters to back them and their policies in the remaining few hours before polls open, we'd like you to record your choice below and, if you wish, tell us why you would like to see them in Downing Street after Thursday's national vote.

We're also out and about in Guernsey today, asking islanders who they would vote for and will be sharing our findings in tomorrow's newspaper and online.

In today's Guernsey Press, Vale Deputy Matt Fallaize says he is most concerned about the effect a hard Brexit would have on international relations.

‘If the Conservatives win a majority, I hope it is a small majority because otherwise the Prime Minister will be in thrall to the hard right of her party, which in my view would be bad for economic and social policy and foreign affairs,’ he said.

‘As far as Brexit is concerned, of course a larger majority would strengthen the Prime Minister’s hands in negotiations.

‘However, it would also increase the likelihood of an extreme form of Brexit and possibly further damage relations with European partners, which would be bad primarily for the UK but I suspect also for the Channel Islands.’

However, St Peter Port North Deputy Charles Parkinson felt a decisive Conservative majority would ensure a strong government with a clear negotiating position.

‘A solid conservative win would have the advantage that the UK Government’s position in Brexit negotiations will be clear,’ he said.

‘A hung or coalition government with Labour and the Scottish Nationalists would make things very unclear. If the UK Government is confused it will be negotiating from a much weaker position – a divided United Kingdom would not be conducive to a strong negotiating position on our behalf.’

St Peter Port South Deputy Rhian Tooley thought a hung parliament would promote democratic thinking and collaboration.

‘I think that the election result will be in favour of the Tories by 50 to 60 seats, not the landslide majority that was initially predicted,’ she said.

‘However, a hung parliament would not actually be the worst thing – it means governments have to cooperate and collaborate more, which is much closer to what we have in Guernsey.’

A Conservative majority would enable the party ‘to pursue a hard Brexit’, something that Deputy Tooley felt would not be in the UK or Channel Islands’ best interests.

Castel Deputy Chris Green said he was confident Guernsey’s representatives in international affairs could adapt to a change in government if needed.

‘There is certainly some value in continuity, but equally the States can and will work well with any change of government as well,’ he said.

‘Much effort has been made by local politicians to build up good relationships with Conservative ministers as well as politicians on the relevant select committees ahead of Brexit.

‘It is, however, entirely possible that even a returning Conservative government may feature a different team of faces, particularly at the key departments, after any reshuffle that might take place in light of the general election.’

Deputy Green was less positive about the prospect of a hung parliament.

‘It might be that a so-called hung parliament might have considerable implications for our part in Brexit negotiations, as well as more generally for the UK and the EU.’

