Librarian in South Carolina creates Occupation exhibition

A DESCENDANT of a Guernsey Occupation family has put together an exhibition on the period in South Carolina.

Geoffrey Timms is the marine resources librarian at the College of Charleston in the USA.

A spokesman said the exhibition in the college had come about because of Mr Timms’ family links.

‘Geoff has had a strong interest in the Occupation of Guernsey for much of his life and has a family connection to the island,’ he said.

‘He is the grandson of the late Roland and Amy Timms and nephew of their son, the late Raymond Timms, Guernsey people who endured the German Occupation.’

The spokesman said there was a growing awareness in America about the Occupation, especially following the publication of the fictional book The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society, which is currently being made into a film.

