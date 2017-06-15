Cycling challenge raises £100,000 for Les Bourgs

THIS year’s tenth Ian Brown’s Cycle Shop 30 Rides in 30 Days Challenge has raised £100,000 for Les Bourgs Hospice.

It brings the total raised since 2008 to £635,501.74.

The 130 people who took part and all pledged to ride their bicycle for one hour each day for 30 days beginning on 29 April and finishing with the annual Rocque to Rock bicycle ride on 28 May.

All of them wore distinctive rainbow jerseys.

‘The Les Bourgs Hospice fundraising activities have long been associated with cyclists and the Rocque to Rock bike ride,’ said organiser Ian Brown.

‘This event provides great awareness leading up to the Rocque to Rock but also provides a challenge for those that literally want to go that extra mile. We are amazed at the commitment and endeavour of the 30in30 challengers and amazed that after ten challenges the total raised exceeds £600,000.’