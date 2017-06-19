HMS Daring rep at Queen’s reception

HMS DARING provided vital security and global assurance in one of the world’s most dangerous shipping lanes earlier this year, and will now be set down until 2020 for essential maintenance.

The Guernsey-affiliated Type 45 destroyer returned home to HM Naval Base Portsmouth last month, following a nine-month deployment to the Middle East.

Lieutenant Commander Ben Kadinopoulos, its weapon engineer officer, was in the island over the weekend representing HMS Daring at the Queen’s birthday reception at Government House.

After 11 years in operation, HMS Daring is set to be ‘docked down’ so that all parts of the ship can be accessed for a refit and a capability uplift can take place.

In the next three years, Lieutenant Commander Kadinopoulos said the emphasis would be on consolidating relationships and enhancing the ship’s affiliation with Guernsey.

‘All of the ships in the Royal Navy have affiliation with cities, islands, companies etc. and it is quite an honour for HMS Daring to be affiliated with the primary Bailiwick island,’ he said.