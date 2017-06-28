Alderney residents to fall silent to protest air links

ALDERNEY residents are to hold a silent demonstration to highlight their dismay over deteriorating air links.

The peaceful protest will make its way from the Butes through the centre of St Anne’s to the airport.

The march comes after more than a week of serious disruption to resident and visitor travel while just one of Aurigny’s Dorniers was in service.

For a period on Thursday morning there were no planes serving Alderney.

A boat was chartered to ferry passengers to and from Guernsey and for several days all Southampton passengers had to travel via Guernsey.

The States of Guernsey-owned airline put passengers on a Flybe service to Southampton and on the Aurigny ATR.

In a media statement released last Friday, Aurigny admitted that the recent service had been ‘unacceptable’, but said the episode was temporary.

On Tuesday a wet-leased Dornier was supplied by manufacturer RUAG to cover the shortfall in aircraft and trained crew.

Demonstration organiser Jane Durston said people were frustrated at the disruptions: ‘We need to get across to our own States and the States in Guernsey that the service we have been getting is unacceptable. We can’t sit back and say it’s going to be OK because this has happened time and time again.

‘The reason it is [the demonstration] silent is to make people think what Alderney will be like if we continue on our current path.’