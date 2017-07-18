Some charges in baby deaths case thrown out

THREE midwives accused of blunders in the deaths of two babies at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital will give evidence later this week – after several charges were thrown out yesterday.

The death of one child might have been prevented if another fatality two years before had been properly investigated, the Nursing and Midwifery Council has heard.

Midwives on Loveridge Ward followed a culture described as ‘the Guernsey Way’.

They would administer drugs without speaking to a consultant and ‘midwives there made decisions they would not take anywhere else in Britain’.

Lisa Granville, Antonia Manousaki and Tuija Roussel all worked on Loveridge Ward when the child, referred to only as Baby A, died on the afternoon of 30 January 2014.

A subsequent investigation revealed concerns about a similar case of another child, referred to only as Baby B, who died in September 2012.

Granville reviewed both cases and wrongly concluded no further action was necessary, the NMC has heard.

Lawyers representing the trio applied for various charges to be thrown out.