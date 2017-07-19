Pride of Guernsey: Fougere Ward staff

THE dementia specialist nurses and carers of Fougere Ward at the Princess Elizabeth Hospital’s La Corbinerie facility deserve to be crowned this year’s Angel of the Year, according to ward manager Ellen Waring, who feels privileged to work with them.

Their care, compassion and respectful approach to patients with the complex condition are just a few reasons why they have been nominated for the Ravenscroft-sponsored award.

Ms Waring wrote: ‘Dementia is complex, unpredictable and progressive, and affects not only the individual sufferer but also their family and friends.

‘Families experience a variety of emotions when coming to the realisation that they cannot continue to care for their loved one at home – guilt, anger, sadness and grief, to name just a few.’

Ms Waring noted that staff also support the families of patients for the above reason and understand the trust relatives bestow on the nurses.

‘They entrust the team with the greatest privilege – the honour of caring for their loved one.

‘Every day the team is faced with challenges, yet they face each challenge with complete optimism and sheer determination. I would have no hesitation in having the team on Fougere Ward care for my loved ones – what greater recommendation could there be?’