Pride of Guernsey: 'A shining example'

THERE is ‘little time left to be a normal teenager’ for Jay Piset, who has been selected to play hockey for England for the second time.

Grandfather Bob Cartmell nominated Jay for the Butterfield-sponsored Young Achiever of the Year Award as a shining example to the youth of Guernsey.

‘Since he took up hockey at the age of six, through his own determination in the game, Jay has been selected to play international hockey for the England under-14 team as a 12-year-old and this year was selected to play for the under-16 team.

‘All the while he even played for the Guernsey senior hockey team, scoring against Jersey.

‘To achieve this has taken dedication, travelling most weekends to the UK, a rigorous training and selection routine while at the same time studying at the Grammar for his GCSEs.’