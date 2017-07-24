Pride of Guernsey: Keith and Debbie Betts

THEIR likely embarrassment at their nomination will be testament to the type of people that Keith and Debbie Betts are, according to their neighbour who has nominated them for the Swoffers-sponsored Neighbour of the Year Award.

Bill Parkes, 90, said his health had been poor in recent years and Mr and Mrs Betts were always there for him.

‘I have a lifeline and they have kindly agreed to be the first people on the list to be called should something go wrong,’ he said.

‘They are always at the end of the phone and spend at least an hour a day with me catching up on the day’s news over a cup of tea.

‘In recent months as my health has deteriorated their kindness and sense of humour has brightened my days and lifted my spirits.

‘Nothing is too much trouble for them, from doing my shopping to taking me for a pleasant drive.’

In recent weeks Mr Betts had been visiting him first thing in the morning to check that he is OK, make a cup of tea and to ensure that breakfast was on the table.

‘Good neighbours seems an understatement to me,’ said Mr Parkes.

‘I want them to know how much myself and my family appreciate what they do for me and for that to be recognised publicly.’