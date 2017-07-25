Pride of Guernsey: Lynn Breban

A CARER and helper to so many people, Lynn Breban offers her help across a huge range of charities and is always there to care for those in the community.

A banker by day, Lynn also helps out her two teacher nieces once a week, counts money for Headway Guernsey, Helps Christian Aid with envelope collections, does the collection and banking for St Matthew’s Church and has raised money for Autism Guernsey in the past.

Karen Dyke, Lynn’s sister, nominated her for the Specsavers-sponsored Carer of the Year Award because of this massive dedication to the island community.

‘As well as working for the bank, she cares and helps so many others,’ Karen said.

‘She picks up an elderly lady every fortnight and takes her to St Matthew’s Community Hall.

‘Lynn has looked after numerous Alderney students for many years, and the current student, Jack, who is now 17, has been with her since 12 – she also nominates herself for voluntary events constantly – school fetes etc.

‘Lynn is the most caring person, always putting others before herself, and deserves to be acknowledged for all her actions.’

Lynn also volunteers herself off-island, having helped at the Olympic Games in London, the Paralympics and the Commonwealth Games.

‘Lynn takes on the mother/grandmother role to us all.’