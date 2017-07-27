Mum calls for ferries to lower their speeds

FERRY speeds need to be lowered brought down near the bathing pools, another islander has said, after she recalled having to clutch her baby tight as a wave dragged them both under water.

Vicky Allen, 34, and her 13-month-old daughter Dakota, were using the children’s pool near the end of June when a large wave hit.

She had been visiting La Vallette regularly since the restoration work had begun because it was ‘just really nice’, but has since been more concerned over the pool’s safety.

Her comments follow an incident on 8 July were when a group of teenagers were badly injured around the same time as Condor Liberation passed.

After receiving a report from the company, Guernsey Harbours said there were other lines of inquiry to pursue.

Its final report is due out this week.