Canadian named as new Alderney parish priest

A FORMER anti-terrorism officer from Canada is to become Alderney’s first resident parish priest in six years.

Father John Lavers is to move to the island in September to become the priest of St Anne and Mary Magdelene Church.

Since the well-loved last incumbent, Fr Martin Laker, died in 2011 locum priests have visited from Guernsey to take weekend masses, or local lay ministers have taken masses instead.

Fr Lavers, from Newfoundland, is to move from his post in Reading, Berkshire, to take up the Alderney role.

He will arrive with two Sisters of the Immaculate Heart of Mary – Sister Irenea, originally from Indonesia, and Sister Veronica, from Italy – and his two pet Labradors.