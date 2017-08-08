Shetland ponies ‘chased and harassed by two young men’

YOUNG men have been seen chasing and jumping on a group of Shetland ponies, risking injuries to themselves and to the animals, the ponies’ owner has warned.

Liza Batiste, 46, has kept ponies for 20 years and has never had problems with people harassing her animals before.

But last week Miss Batiste was approached by a group of people at Mont Herault, who said they had seen two men in a field with Beau and Galaxy – both five-year-old male ponies.

‘I find it very annoying,’ she said.

‘We are taking Galaxy away for the South West Pony Association Show soon and the last thing we want is for him to get hurt or be upset.’

There were five animals at Mont Herault – Beau, Galaxy and Eddie are about 32 inches tall, while Finley and Utopia are 30 inches tall.

None of them is meant to be ridden by an adult.

Miss Batiste said she knew Finley was upset after the incident, but had originally thought it was just due to some bad weather.

Anyone who saw someone upsetting the ponies, is being asked to contact Miss Batiste on 07781 113 147.