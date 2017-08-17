No security screening for Waves passengers

THERE will be no requirement for Waves to have security screening due to the size of its aircraft, the island’s director of civil aviation has confirmed.

However, Gus Paterson said the Uber-style air taxi’s application for a 2-REG air operators’ certificate will have been treated against the same standards as a commercial operator.

‘An AOC is an AOC – there is no difference in the very high standards applied to different types of operation,’ he said, referring to an air operator’s certificate, the commercial transport licence for airlines.

‘The rules are the same for Waves as they are for our 787 operator [Business Aircraft Services Guernsey, which has a Boeing BBJ787-8 registered on its certificate].’

Waves chief executive officer Nick Magliocchetti has said they are currently in the final stages of gaining certification with 2-REG and are still planning to launch the service, initially with one Cessna Grand Caravan, at the end of the month.

Mr Paterson said this aircraft would not require formal security procedures. ‘Under Bailiwick law, any aircraft under 15 tonnes does not require security screening,’ he said. ‘The same is true in the EU. In the UK, any aircraft under 10 tonnes is exempt. The Cessna Caravan is typically configured at three-and-a-half tonnes. By way of comparison, the Dornier 228 is typically configured around six tonnes. [So] It doesn’t matter what type of operation you’re talking about.’

Senior officers at Waves have confirmed they will operate the Caravan with two crew.