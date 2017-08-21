Drug importer ‘will spend his best years in prison’

A CARPENTER will spend the best years of his life behind bars, after attempting to import thousands of pounds of drugs, Judge Russell Finch has said.

In the Royal Court, James Bourgaize, 22, pleaded guilty to importing cannabis resin, two counts of importing MDMA and three counts of possessing cannabis, as well as failing to comply with bail.

He also admitted two counts of failing to disclose information to investigating offices.

The drugs case started when two packages addressed to a property in Sausmarez Street were checked by customs officers. They found them to contain just under 200g of cannabis resin, worth between £3,900 and £5,850.

A resident of a flat in Sausmarez Street said packages were being delivered to the property addressed to Ben Williams, who did not live there. When another parcel arrived for Ben Williams it was opened by customs staff and found to contain 2.03g of MDMA powder.

The Sausmarez Street resident was approached by Bourgaize, who asked after a package and again went to the property the next day to find it. Then Bourgaize went to the post office and said he was picking up several parcels for a friend and had a tracking number.

The parcel could not be found and the defendant called the post office the next day to ask about the package, saying it was for a Mr Williams in Sausmarez Street.

Later in the day he went to the post office to ask after two missing parcels and gave two special delivery numbers, which matched up with the cannabis resin parcels.