‘Ganbei Guernsey’ will mark its first year in Hong Kong

GUERNSEY will promote itself and how local structures can work for Asian clients at an event marking one year of the island’s presence in Hong Kong.

Ganbei Guernsey, at the Hong Kong Bankers’ Club on Thursday 14 September, is a Guernsey Finance-hosted event which will mark the anniversary of the opening of the promotional agency’s representative office.

The event will highlight some of the local finance industry’s achievements in securing Asian business over the past year or so, including the links between HongKong Jet and HNA Group, one of China’s most recognisable brands, and the Guernsey aviation registry 2-Reg, a joint venture on trusts and funds for Heritage Financial Services in Hong Kong, and captive insurance solutions which have been sourced for the Chinese film industry.

‘Guernsey and Hong Kong are partners moving forward at a time when cooperation and transparency are paramount and the experts from Guernsey’s extensive finance sector can supply much-needed advice about working within international rules and regulations,’ said Kate Clouston, deputy chief executive at Guernsey Finance, pictured. She said the island saw Hong Kong as a key global financial hub and important partner.