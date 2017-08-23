Man jailed for indecent assaults on young girls

PRISON sentences of more than six years were imposed on a man who indecently assaulted two young girls.

Duane Mark Green, 30, was found guilty of the offences after a week-long Royal Court trial in June and appeared before Judge Russell Finch and seven jurats for sentencing.

Crown advocate Fiona Russell read out the indictment and reminded the court of the facts of the case.

Green had denied four charges of indecent assault, two against a girl under the age of 10, referred to in court as Miss A, and two against a girl who was a pre-teen at the time of the attack, referred to as Miss B.

Two of the counts in relation to one of the girls were specimen charges, the court was told, representing assaults occurring on several occasions.

The offences occurred over the last six years.