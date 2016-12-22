Austen admits that it’s time to become selfish at 30

ANT AUSTEN admits the time has come to be ‘selfish’ in his football career after making the Priaulx League switch from Bels to North in recent days.

Now 30, the classy midfielder is still shaking off the effects of a knee injury that ruled him out for six months, but his aspirations remain to play for Guernsey FC.

He has been training with both the Green Lions and at local level in recent weeks, but has decided his local commitments will be back at his first club – North – after having his transfer confirmed.

Austen explains just why he chose to become the latest player to make the switch from the Track to Northfield and says it is with the blessing of Bels coach Charlie Pinsard.

‘I felt that my game has been quite suppressed recently and although I have enjoyed helping out the younger lads at Bels, I felt that the time had come for me to be selfish now I am 30,’ he said.

‘My aims remain to play regularly for GFC, as well as looking to break into the Muratti and Island Games squads, and I feel I have the best opportunity to do that at North.'