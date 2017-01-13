Chalmers runs into island’s elite company of stars

A STUNNING year earned more recognition for Cameron Chalmers last night as the 19-year-old was named as Guernsey’s outstanding sports performer.

The 2016 Sporting Achievement Awards saw a dozen awards presented at Beau Sejour, with a variety of sports successful and an extremely youthful feel to the winners of the big awards.

Heather Watson and Jack English – aged just 24 and 19 – picked up the respective salvers on offer for the outstanding achievement for a sportswoman and man.

But the main man was GB athletics international Chalmers.

Last year saw him reach the World U20 Championships in Poland, where he qualified for the 400m semi-final and, in taking his island junior record down to 46.51sec., only missed out on the final by one place.

Numerous other titles and accolades came his way, including being the fastest junior (U20) 400m athlete in Europe during 2016.

‘It is fantastic because even when you race around the world, Guernsey is still home,’ he said.

‘There are elite world-level names on the list and a couple of years ago I wouldn’t have dreamed of being in that company.’

Other winners:

Richard Burton Salver: Jack English (cycling); Guernsey Brewery Salver: Heather Watson (tennis); Sir John Loveridge Trophy: Sophie Porter (athletics); Small Team Trophy: British Isles Men’s Triple Bowls; Team Trophy: Guernsey Men’s Hockey; Lambourne Shield: Maya Le Tissier (football); Beau Sejour Trophy: Guernsey Rugby Academy Colts; Dave Dorey Memorial Trophy: Brian Chapman (water polo); Sports Guernsey & Nautical Guernsey Shield: Laura Fry & Amy Critchlow (Try A Tri); Tanni Grey-Thompson Trophy: Jon Burrows (sitting volleyball); Ferbrache & Farrell LLP Trophy: Oscar Webber (rugby).