Cochrane on his way to Wembley to represent GFC

SAM COCHRANE will get the chance to walk out onto the Wembley Stadium pitch and represent Guernsey FC before next weekend's FA Cup Final.

The Football Association have decided that, before the clash between Arsenal and Chelsea on Saturday 27 May, they will 'celebrate eight clubs who have provided the competition with standout stories and moments in a memorable season'.

Guernsey FC have been chosen as one of those eight after the trophy itself left the UK mainland to attend a fixture for the first time ever in the competition’s long history back in August.

The club was invited to pick a representative to be welcomed onto the pitch by the stadium announcer before the game and will remain there sporting the club’s colours throughout the singing of Abide with Me.

GFC have chosen that man to be former captain Cochrane.

'When I was asked to represent Guernsey FC at the FA Cup Final I was very shocked, but extremely grateful,' said Cochrane.

'To be given this opportunity and to be recognised for my contribution to the club by the board of directors is something I'm very proud of.

'The situation won't really sink in till I'm ready to leave the island and make the trip to Wembley.

'This is a fantastic opportunity for Guernsey to gain exposure at such an iconic football fixture, which is watched by millions all around the world, and I can't thank everyone enough for asking me to represent the football club and Guernsey.'

GFC chairman Mark Le Tissier believes that selecting Cochrane was a simple choice, after he has played 179 times for the club since its inception and until last summer, was the captain for five years.

'Of course it is a great honour to be selected by the FA as one of eight clubs who have made a significant positive contribution to this season’s competition,' he said.

'Our fixture against Thamesmead Town was the first to be played outside the UK in the competition’s 144-year history.

'Bringing the iconic FA Cup competition to Guernsey was one of the aims of the club when it was formed in 2011 and to be able to bring the actual FA Cup itself to Guernsey as well was a fantastic opportunity for members of our community to be part of football history.

'When Sam walks out onto the pitch and is presented to a crowd of 90,000 supporters and in front of millions of TV viewers around the world, I am sure I will have a tear in my eye.

'It will be a proud moment in our club’s history and I am pleased that Sam was chosen by the Board, as he epitomises everything that we value about our club.'