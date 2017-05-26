facebook icon twitter icon
Vaudin and Blondel to meet in Island Championship final

REIGNING champion Steve Mahy's defence of the Men's Island Golf Championship is over after he was beaten by Nigel Vaudin 2 & 1 in this evening's semi-finals at L'Ancresse.

Sun sets on title defence: Steve Mahy, right, offers his hand in congratulation to Nigel Vaudin after the current Royal Guernsey club captain beat the reigning champion in the Island Championship semi-finals.

Vaudin, the 2017 Royal Guernsey captain, will now face Danny Blondel in Sunday's 36-hole final

Blondel beat Danny Bisson 3 & 2 in the other semi.

Sunday's morning round tees off at 9.15am with the afternoon round starting at 2pm.

