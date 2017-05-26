Vaudin and Blondel to meet in Island Championship final
REIGNING champion Steve Mahy's defence of the Men's Island Golf Championship is over after he was beaten by Nigel Vaudin 2 & 1 in this evening's semi-finals at L'Ancresse.
Vaudin, the 2017 Royal Guernsey captain, will now face Danny Blondel in Sunday's 36-hole final
Blondel beat Danny Bisson 3 & 2 in the other semi.
Sunday's morning round tees off at 9.15am with the afternoon round starting at 2pm.
