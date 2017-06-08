Hamon’s two-year deal is ‘a real bonus’

JAMES HAMON aims to reclaim the Exeter City No. 1 shirt next season after signing a new two-year contract at the League Two club.

The Guernsey goalkeeper, 21, featured only twice for the first team last season – against Swindon Town and Doncaster Rovers – but started around 20 reserve team matches.

In his debut season at the club in 2014-15, he started 22 games, before that figure dropped to three in the following two campaigns as Christy Pym became first-choice.

Hamon reported that being offered a new two-year deal until 2019, with his previous contract expiring this summer, was a bonus.

‘I wouldn’t say I was nervous really because I feel like I have been doing really well in training all season and also done well in the couple of first-team games and reserve matches,’ he said.

‘My first team opportunities have been limited because Christy [Pym] has done so well all season, including a run of nine clean sheets in 12 games when he first came in, which is sensational.

‘But I was always confident that I had done enough to be offered a new one-year contract, although to get two years is a real bonus.’