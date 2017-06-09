Re-formed Upton Park FC renew historic links with Guernsey in friendly fixture

A HISTORIC link will be reestablished tomorrow night as Upton Park FC visit the island to take on Guernsey’s Island Games side in a friendly.

Back in their original life between 1866 and 1911, Upton Park undertook 10 separate playing tours to the island, during which they donated the trophy that bears their name to this day.

And while that Upton Park Trophy between the Guernsey and Jersey club champions has maintained the link, the club itself became defunct and stayed that way for more than a century.

Now, though, they have reformed and their second match in their new life is in Guernsey, where they will take on Steve Sharman’s side at Footes Lane tomorrow with a 7.30pm kick off.