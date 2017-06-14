Fazakerley rewarded with Leicestershire contract extension

GUERNSEY all-rounder Will Fazakerley has received an early birthday present of a contract extension at Leicestershire.

The Academy graduate, who turns 19 next week, will stay at the Fischer County Ground until at least the end of the 2019 season.

'It was great to sign my first professional contract, I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and it was an easy decision to commit to an extension,' Fazakerley said.

'The guidance and support that I’ve received from the coaches and the welcome from the dressing room has been fantastic, so it is nice that my cricket career will continue here.'