Priaulx & co. head to Nurburgring for WEC round four

ANDY PRIAULX moves on from one iconic racing venue to another this weekend aiming to consolidate his team’s lead in the FIA World Endurance Championship.

Buoyed up by their second place in the most important race of the WEC, the Le Mans 24 hours, the Guernsey star is heading towards the Eifel mountains for the fourth round of the series at the Nurburgring and the Ford Chip Ganassi driver, with his team mate Harry Tincknell, will arrive in Germany leading the GT drivers’ championship.

‘After extending our championship lead in Le Mans, which was really positive but a very tough race for us, we expect it to be even harder at the Nurburgring because of the track’s characteristics and those slow hairpins,’ said triple world champion Priaulx, who will be at the wheel of the No. 67 Ford GT.

‘We are going to have to fight really hard, but our goal is to score as many points as possible to maintain our championship position and to focus fully on the championship for the rest of the season.

‘We have had a great start to our season and we have just got to keep that momentum going.’