RCN boss calls for States to look into nurses’ pay

CALLS are being made for the States to address the value and unfairness of nurses’ pay compared to other States workers.

Royal College of Nursing regional director Patricia Marquis said it had a number of issues with nurses’ pay levels in Guernsey, one of which was a disparity between wages for its members compared to other States staff.

The union wants to do more work and enquiries into the issue, she said, but it wanted the States to recognise it.

‘We do need to ensure nurses get a pay rise this year but we do need a commitment to address the value of pay and inequity which we think exists with other States workers,’ she said.

