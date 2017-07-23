Education member promises bullying will be tackled

A ‘GLOBAL’ anti-bullying policy will be built into Education, Sport & Culture’s new secondary school plans in a bid to combat ‘the traumatic experiences some children and their parents go through’, a committee member has said.

Education’s series of public meetings on its proposals for three all-ability secondary schools came to a close this week.

A number of parents raised concerns over bullying in States schools over the course of the meetings, with some alleging that reports of such behaviour were not taken seriously.

Committee member Neil Inder said a policy must be implemented that stamped out bullying in any new three-school system.

‘We are instructed by policy to deal with behavioural issues and build that into the new [education] system,’ he said. ‘I am assuming that includes bullying as there clearly are issues with it in the States’ secondary schools.

‘Some people will say that a global policy across all three schools will not work, but we are under the direction of a democratic process to look for a policy and apply it effectively.’

At a public meeting at St Sampson’s High, several parents made complaints over bullying, with one saying they had felt ‘forced’ to send their child to a fee-paying school to escape the issue.