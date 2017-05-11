Dudin’s goal sees Indies crowned CI champions

INDIES finished their season in style on Saturday as they landed the Women’s ‘Upton’ in the Jersey champions’ own backyard.

‘There were a lot of familiar faces from their island team in the squad, but our players weren’t intimidated and we made sure that above all we would enjoy the game as our last match of the season,’ said victorious Indies captain Izzy Whalley.

Indies had most of the pressure in the first half, with the only goal of the game coming from a short-corner routine, put in the back of the net by Liz Dudin from a rebound strike from Tash Symes.